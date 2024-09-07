Northern Ireland home heating oil prices: why now is a good time to top up your tank

Friday may have been the warmest day in Northern Ireland this year, but the darker evenings are here and many people are thinking of topping up their oil tanks.

It looks like now is the perfect time to buy, with the latest figures show that the average cost of 900 litres of home heating oil across Northern Ireland is now at its lowest in 14 months.

The Consumer Council, which carries out a weekly price check across all of Northern Ireland’s local council areas, has revealed that the average cost of 900 litres is now £520.34 – the lowest it has been since July 2023.

The average price of 300 litres is currently £189.21 and £295.88 for 500 litres.

While the latest prices show an advantage in topping up soon, householders are still advised shopping around for the best deal as many suppliers will deliver further afield at no extra cost.

The Consumer Council figures also show a difference between Northern Ireland’s local council areas.

The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £191.42 in Lisburn and Castlereagh (£2.21 above NI average) while the lowest average price of £184.29 was found in Derry City and Strabane (£4.92 below NI average).

When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon are paying the highest average price of £297.98 ( £2.10 above NI average) while in Derry City and Strabane it is the lowest at £290.96 (£4.92 below NI average).

The highest average cost of 900 litres, meanwhile, is currently £522.49 (£2.15 above NI average) in Newry City, Mourne and Down while the lowest is £514.51, again in Derry City and Strabane (£5.83 below NI average).