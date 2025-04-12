Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Magherafelt man has been sent for trial on three charges of blackmailing three females for images.

Cathan Quinn, aged 28, from Wesleyan Mews, also faces one charge of making an unwarranted demand for money.

The alleged offences happened on dates between July 2019 and April 2021.

Dungannon Courthouse | Google

Quinn was returned for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on May 13.

He was released, on bail of £500, when he appeared at the local Magistrates Court with the condition he has no contact with prosecution witnesses.