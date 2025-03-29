Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A security officer chased a shoplifter pushing a trolley filled with goods, including a Hi-Fi and television, across the Asda supermarket car park in Cookstown, a court was told.

Layla Douglas, aged 21, from Clooney Court, Magherafelt, was handed a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

District Judge Francis Rafferty described it as a “brazen theft” that "was somewhat lacking in sophistication”.

Douglas had pleaded guitly at a previous court to stealing various goods to the value of £722 or thereabouts belonging to Asda Cookstown on August 19 last year.

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that police were tasked to the supermarket where a security officer had detained Douglas with the goods in a trolley.

Prosecuting cousel said the defendant left the store with the unpaid goods and, pursued by the security guard, she let go of the trolley causing the Hi-Fi to fall and get damaged.

The lawyer said the items were all recovered and fit for re-sale apart from the Hi-Fi. The prosecution were seeking £99 compensation in regard to this item.

She added that Douglas admitted the theft to police. saying “I hold my hands up to it”.

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant had been in a relationship with a young man from the Travelling Community at the time, but that relationship has now ended and she was back living with her mother.

The lawyer agreed with the judge who remarked: “Are you saying this young man was a bad influence on her?”

The judge ordered Douglas to pay £99 compensation in respect of the Hi-Fi.