Magherafelt woman, caught speeding on the M1 at 101mph, arrested a second time after she went to retrieve her mum's car at Craigavon Hospital
Layla Douglas, age unknown, from Clooney Court, Magherafelt, failed to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday where she was charged with speeding and two charges of having no driving licences.
A court adjournment notice had previously been sent to Douglas after she failed to appear at a previous hearing.
The court heard that on August 22 this year at 7.55pm police were conducting a laser speed operation on the M1 near the Birches and clocked a VW Golf travelling towards Belfast at 101 miles per hour.
When stopped the driver identified herself and checks showed she had no driving licence as she had not reapplied for her licence following a disqualification.
"Police removed the vehicle from the motorway conveying it to Craigavon Area Hospital as it was owned and insured to her mother. The owner was contacted and this was then collected,” the Prosecutor told the court.
"Then at 8.44pm the defendant was then observed driving the same vehicle out of Craigavon Area Hospital on the Lurgan Road, Portadown shortly after the previous incident,” the Prosecutor said, adding Douglas was again arrested and brought to Banbridge Custody Suite.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Ms Douglas perhaps knows what’s facing her given the speed she was travelling at coupled with no driving licences.”
For each of the three charges before the court she was given a three months driving ban and £150 fine for each charge also, with a £15 Offender Levy.