A Magherafelt woman, caught speeding at more than 100 miles per hour on the M1 near Portadown, was arrested a second time after she went back to retrieve her mother’s car.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Layla Douglas, age unknown, from Clooney Court, Magherafelt, failed to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday where she was charged with speeding and two charges of having no driving licences.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

A court adjournment notice had previously been sent to Douglas after she failed to appear at a previous hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on August 22 this year at 7.55pm police were conducting a laser speed operation on the M1 near the Birches and clocked a VW Golf travelling towards Belfast at 101 miles per hour.

When stopped the driver identified herself and checks showed she had no driving licence as she had not reapplied for her licence following a disqualification.

"Police removed the vehicle from the motorway conveying it to Craigavon Area Hospital as it was owned and insured to her mother. The owner was contacted and this was then collected,” the Prosecutor told the court.

"Then at 8.44pm the defendant was then observed driving the same vehicle out of Craigavon Area Hospital on the Lurgan Road, Portadown shortly after the previous incident,” the Prosecutor said, adding Douglas was again arrested and brought to Banbridge Custody Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Ms Douglas perhaps knows what’s facing her given the speed she was travelling at coupled with no driving licences.”

For each of the three charges before the court she was given a three months driving ban and £150 fine for each charge also, with a £15 Offender Levy.