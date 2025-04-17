Magheralin care worker who was 'rushing' from house to house to look after clients, was caught for speeding in Portadown, Craigavon court hears
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Katie Baxter, aged 21, from Clarendon Park, Magheralin, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.
-
-
She was detected driving a VW Golf at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Loughgall Road, Portadown on September 25, 2024.
A prosecutor said the defendant was offered the speed awareness course but no booking was made. A fixed penalty notice wasn’t taken up in the specified time.
Baxter’s solicitor said his client is a single mother and domiciliary care worker. “At that time her child was in hospital and she just forgot about taking up the fixed penalty,” he said.
When District Judge Paul Copeland asked the solicitor why his client was speeding, he was told: “She was rushing from job to job, from house to house.”
District Judge Copeland asked what the fixed penalty would have been. When told £65, he fined Baxter £45 plus the £15 offender levy. She also received three penalty points.