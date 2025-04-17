Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care worker who was rushing from house to house has been fined for speeding.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Baxter, aged 21, from Clarendon Park, Magheralin, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

She was detected driving a VW Golf at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Loughgall Road, Portadown on September 25, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said the defendant was offered the speed awareness course but no booking was made. A fixed penalty notice wasn’t taken up in the specified time.

Baxter’s solicitor said his client is a single mother and domiciliary care worker. “At that time her child was in hospital and she just forgot about taking up the fixed penalty,” he said.

When District Judge Paul Copeland asked the solicitor why his client was speeding, he was told: “She was rushing from job to job, from house to house.”

District Judge Copeland asked what the fixed penalty would have been. When told £65, he fined Baxter £45 plus the £15 offender levy. She also received three penalty points.