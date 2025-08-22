Magheralin man, accused of attempting to murder a woman, is sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court
Matthew Carson, aged 29, whose address was listed as Broomhill, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.
He faces three charges including attempted murder of a woman and the non-fatal strangulation of the same woman on March 14 this year. He also is charged with domestic abuse on dates between November 2024 and March 14, 2025.
After the charges were put to Carson, a prosecutor submitted there was a prima facie case on the basis of the papers that were before the court. Carson’s barrister, Mr Damien Halleron, said there were no contrary submissions.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and said there is a prima facie case against the defendant.
Carson was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on September 26.