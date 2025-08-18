The Post Office in Lurgan is moving… but not too far. In fact, just across the street.

It has always had a presence in Market Street in the town but now it is moving to just across the road – to 15 Market Street, Lurgan.

The current location of Lurgan Post Office at 2 Market Street. Plans are afoot to move it.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said the new premises would be refurbished as a home giftware store.

“The current branch at 2 Market Street, Lurgan, BT66 6AQ, has been operated on our behalf by a temporary postmaster.

"Whilst this arrangement has enabled us to maintain access to Post Office services to our customers, we now have appointed a new permanent operator who has identified an alternative location to operate Lurgan Post Office.

"Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term and the relocation of Kilbirnie Post Office would enable us to maintain a Post Office service to our customers in the local community.

"The new premises would undergo a refurbishment to incorporate Lurgan Post Office and a home giftware store.”

Opening hours would remain as Monday – Friday: 9am – 5.30pm Saturday: 9am – 1pm. There would be three screened serving positions, and the same products and services would be available.

The new branch is 170 metres from the current branch. Time restricted roadside parking with a designated disabled bay is available nearby on Carnegie Street.

Consultation will close on 25 September. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 326715.

Submissions via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.