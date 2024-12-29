Maguiresbridge joiner caught doing 102mph on M1 at Dungannon handed one-year driving ban

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
A teenager caught doing 102mph on the M1 Motorway at Stangmore, Dungannon, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Liam Riley Grange, aged 19, from Main Street, Tattenderry, Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh was also fined £500 with a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the incident on August 31 this year.

Bail of £500 was fixed to appeal the disqualification.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that at 12 noon, police detected and stopped an Audi A3 travelling at 102mph, 32mph in excess of the limit.

M1 Motorway at Stangmore, Dungannon. Credit: Google Maps
M1 Motorway at Stangmore, Dungannon. Credit: Google Maps
A defence solicitor, who handed into court a testimonial from the defendant’s employer, said the car was new to Grange who was going with his girlfriend to Belfast to see her grandmother.

He said the defendant is a joiner and a “gopher” with the company he works for lifting goods in Fermanagh and Monaghan and required to retain his licence.

"This matter has been hanging very heavily on his shoulder for four months, and it is an incident which he will learn from,” added the solicitor.

