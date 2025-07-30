A 20-year-old man, who was charged with exposing his genitals to a woman and voyeurism, has been sent to the Crown Court to stand trial.

Rafael Patrick Maturdi, formerly of Albert Street, Lurgan, and now with an address at Birchdale Manor, Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday for a Preliminary Enquiry.

-

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

He is accused of trespassing on premises in Lurgan on January 12 this year with the intention to commit exposure. On the same date he is charged with voyeurism in that he observed a woman doing a private act, knowing that the person did not consent to being observed, for his sexual gratification.

Maturdi faces a third charge of exposure, that he intentionally exposed his genitals to the same woman intending to cause alarm or distress on the same date and contrary to Section 66 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The defendant’s solicitor Mr Conor Coulter, instructed by solicitor, Mr John McCamley, said there were no language barriers before the charges were put to the 20-year-old who was standing in the dock.

A Prosecutor told the court she believed that, based on the papers before the court, there was a prima facie case to answer. Mr Coulter said there were no contrary submissions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he believed there was a prima facie case against Maturdi.

Maturdi declined to give a written or verbal statement in relation to the charges.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail to Craigavon Crown Court on September 5 to stand trial on the charges.