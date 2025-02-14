Cocaine was found in the blood of a man (26) discovered driving erratically on the M1, Craigavon court hears.

Aodhan Flynn, from Stanhope Street, Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with dangerous driving, using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and driving while unfit through drink/drugs.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Flynn’s barrister Mr Peter Coiley said his client, who has recently been remanded into custody on other matters, pleaded guilty to all charges. "He knows he has a custodial sentence coming elsewhere,” said the barrister.

District Judge Rosemary Watters said: “You might as well have your disqualification if you can’t drive.”

The court heard that on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at around 12.50pm police received a report from a member of the public of an alleged drink driver travelling on the M1 towards Moira who was "driving erratically, swerving between lanes and moving vehicles”.

Police stopped the vehicle on the M12 near Portadown and saw the driver was “drowsy and unsteady on his feet”. He failed a preliminary impairment test .

Officers noted the vehicle had a broken wing mirror, a cracked windscreen and a number of defective tyres. Further checks showed a “significant number of defects” and it was in a “dangerous condition”.

Police obtained dashcam footage from the reporting person’s car which showed the defendant driving along the M1 was “swerving between lanes and narrowly missed a number of vehicles”.

A sample of blood taken from the defendant showed it contained cocaine and another drug.

District Judge Watters banned Flynn from driving for 18 months for each of the charges. He was also fined £250 on each of the charges with an immediate warrant.