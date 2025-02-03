As two more shops close in Lurgan town centre, the Post Office has assured customers it’s main outlet remains open for business.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McBee’s shop, which was based at the entrance to the main Post Office in Market Street, closed last week.

-

The Post Office in Market Street, Lurgan says it remains open for business despite the closure of McBee's shop.

-

The Post Office, which is located at the rear of the store, is still open for business and issued a statement to assure customers that rumours it was closing were not factual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Henderson’s Fruit and Vegetable Shop, which has had a presence in North Street for decades, closed its doors last month.

A spokesperson for Lurgan’s main Post Office in the town centre said: “There are rumours circulating that the Post Office is to close on Market Street due to the McBees shop closing last week.

Hendersons Fruit and Vegetable Shop in North Street, Lurgan, closed in January 2025.

“This is not the case at all.

"We are open as normal and our trade is not affected by the shop which was a separate business.

"We are the main source in Lurgan for customers to access personal and business accounts for deposit of cash and cheques and cash withdrawals alongside many other services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please continue to support the Post Office in Market Street.”

Also the Master McGrath bar in Edward Street is also on the market at a price of £399,950 – with a liquor licence included. It is also available for rent at £30,000 per annum (£2,500 per month).

The long established bar has been a feature of the town centre for decades having previously been called JP’s. It spans two floors and has a sunny beer garden.