As a number of businesses close in Lurgan the Post Office assures customers it will remain open in the town centre
McBee’s shop, which was based at the entrance to the main Post Office in Market Street, closed last week.
The Post Office, which is located at the rear of the store, is still open for business and issued a statement to assure customers that rumours it was closing were not factual.
Meanwhile Henderson’s Fruit and Vegetable Shop, which has had a presence in North Street for decades, closed its doors last month.
A spokesperson for Lurgan’s main Post Office in the town centre said: “There are rumours circulating that the Post Office is to close on Market Street due to the McBees shop closing last week.
“This is not the case at all.
"We are open as normal and our trade is not affected by the shop which was a separate business.
"We are the main source in Lurgan for customers to access personal and business accounts for deposit of cash and cheques and cash withdrawals alongside many other services.
"Please continue to support the Post Office in Market Street.”
Also the Master McGrath bar in Edward Street is also on the market at a price of £399,950 – with a liquor licence included. It is also available for rent at £30,000 per annum (£2,500 per month).
The long established bar has been a feature of the town centre for decades having previously been called JP’s. It spans two floors and has a sunny beer garden.