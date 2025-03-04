‘Prison is a possible outcome,’ a 28-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to assaulting another man, has been warned by a Craigavon judge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlos Cande, from Kilmaine Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage, wounding and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Cande pleaded guilty to two of the charges including assault causing actual bodily harm to a man on May 1, 2024 and criminal damage to a mobile phone belonging to the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor asked the court to dismiss the charge of wounding the same man and possession of a knife in Edward Street, Lurgan on the same date.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan dismissed the latter charges and granted Cande’s lawyer’s request for his client to benefit from a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “These are very serious charges. Prison is a possible outcome but I will give you the benefit of a pre-sentence report.”

The case was adjourned until April 9.