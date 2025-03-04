Man (26) pleads guilty to assaulting another man in Lurgan, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 4th Mar 2025, 13:59 BST

‘Prison is a possible outcome,’ a 28-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to assaulting another man, has been warned by a Craigavon judge.

Carlos Cande, from Kilmaine Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage, wounding and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Cande pleaded guilty to two of the charges including assault causing actual bodily harm to a man on May 1, 2024 and criminal damage to a mobile phone belonging to the victim.

A prosecutor asked the court to dismiss the charge of wounding the same man and possession of a knife in Edward Street, Lurgan on the same date.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan dismissed the latter charges and granted Cande’s lawyer’s request for his client to benefit from a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “These are very serious charges. Prison is a possible outcome but I will give you the benefit of a pre-sentence report.”

The case was adjourned until April 9.

