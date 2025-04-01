Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man (31), accused of falsely imprisoning two women, sexual assault and voyeurism, has been sent to the Crown Court for trial.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sami Ullah, of Victoria Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for the purposes of a Preliminary Enquiry.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The charges were put to Ullah. The first charge accuses the defendant that he ‘unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned’ a woman and ‘detained her against her will’ on August 18 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also charged with ‘intentionally touching’ the same woman in a sexual manner and that she did not consent on the same date.

Ullah faced a further charge the he ‘unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned’ a second woman and ‘detained her against her will’ on the same date.

A fourth charge accuses the defendant of observing the second woman doing a private act without her consent and for the purposes of sexual gratification on the same date.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and could connect Ullah to the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Prosecutor submitted there was a Prima Facia case to answer and there were no contrary submissions from Ullah’s lawyer.

The District Judge said he had read the papers and is satisfied there is a Prima Facia case to answer.

Ullah, via a translator, said he understood the charges but didn’t want to say anything regarding the charges.

Ullah was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with his arraignment on May 20 this year. He was remanded on his own bail of £300 and banned from having any contact with the complainants.

Ullah, who his solicitor revealed has a wife and children, was granted Legal Aid.