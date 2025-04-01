Man (31) charged with falsely imprisoning two women, sexual assault and voyeurism, sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 10:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man (31), accused of falsely imprisoning two women, sexual assault and voyeurism, has been sent to the Crown Court for trial.

Sami Ullah, of Victoria Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for the purposes of a Preliminary Enquiry.

-

Read More
New signalling system to help reduce being stuck at the railway gates in Lurgan ...
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The charges were put to Ullah. The first charge accuses the defendant that he ‘unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned’ a woman and ‘detained her against her will’ on August 18 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is also charged with ‘intentionally touching’ the same woman in a sexual manner and that she did not consent on the same date.

Ullah faced a further charge the he ‘unlawfully and injuriously imprisoned’ a second woman and ‘detained her against her will’ on the same date.

A fourth charge accuses the defendant of observing the second woman doing a private act without her consent and for the purposes of sexual gratification on the same date.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and could connect Ullah to the charges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Prosecutor submitted there was a Prima Facia case to answer and there were no contrary submissions from Ullah’s lawyer.

The District Judge said he had read the papers and is satisfied there is a Prima Facia case to answer.

Ullah, via a translator, said he understood the charges but didn’t want to say anything regarding the charges.

Ullah was sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with his arraignment on May 20 this year. He was remanded on his own bail of £300 and banned from having any contact with the complainants.

Ullah, who his solicitor revealed has a wife and children, was granted Legal Aid.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice