A man is due in court today to face a number of drug-related charges following the seizure of £165,000 in ‘suspected criminal cash’ and almost £68k of suspected herbal Cannabis.

A PSNI spokesperson said that a 33-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of criminal property, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances and without a licence.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Thursday.

The charges follow the man’s arrest after a search of a vehicle where £165,000 in suspected criminal cash was seized on the A1, near Banbridge yesterday.

"This is also in addition to the follow-up searches carried out in two properties in west Belfast, where a number of items were seized, including quantity of a suspected herbal cannabis worth an estimated £67,500, a further £6,000 cash, drug supply paraphernalia and a round of ammunition.”