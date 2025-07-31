A 38-year-old man, who slapped a girl (14) in the face after she refused to accept his handshake at a boxing tournament in Portadown, has been given a suspended jail term.

Audrius Cepulis, aged 38, from Roxborough Heights, Moy, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

He had pleaded guilty, at a previous hearing, to a single charge of assaulting a woman on November 9 last year.

The court heard that on Saturday November 9 last year police received a report of an assault at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown involving an underage girl who was 14.

When police arrived they were diverted to the male suspect who had been detained by two door staff .

Another police crew spoke to the 14-year-old girl who revealed that a man, unknown to her, approached her and asked to shake her hand. She refused and the man slapped her on the face.

"She stated she was the only person assaulted,” said the Prosecutor, adding the defendant was arrested. “While cautioned he was difficult to understand and was quite aggressive with police.”

While the victim didn’t attend hospital, police noted a mark on her cheek. During interview the defendant said he couldn’t remember much as he had been drinking.

Defence barrister Mr Conor Lunny described the circumstances of the incident as "odd”. He explained there had been a boxing or MMA event. “He attended not as a fighter but clearly drink was taken,” said the barrister.

"There is no disputing the facts. He approached the girl who I understand was with friends and took umbrage or offence that she turned down his offer of a handshake.

"I am not suggesting there is a cultural barrier here whereby in Lithuania a slap in the cheek is welcomed. It clearly was an assault and it’s aggravated by the fact that this young lady – was not a young lady but a child.

"For whatever reason he did it. He didn’t seek to deny it at interview but perhaps understandably, given the amount of drink in his system, he simply couldn’t remember it,” said Mr Lunny, adding his client gave instructions to plead guilty after he took him through the papers in the case.

Mr Lunny said since his client has been in this jurisdiction he has had “very little police interaction” and works full time.

"He’s completely ashamed and embarrassed and wishes to apologise,” said the barrister, adding he was looking at the incident through “a prism of alcohol” and can’t understand why he did it. “It seems to be a complete one off.”

District Judge Ranaghan told the defendant that the fact the victim’s mother is in court “shows the impact his actions had on this young girl”. He described it as “inexcusable unprovoked behaviour by an adult against a child”.

He said he read the Victim Impact Statement, adding the defendant’s behaviour seems to have had a “significant impact” on this child. “Some might see that effect as disproportionate but I don’t given the age of that child,” he said.

He sentenced him to three months in jail, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £350 compensation.