A Polish man, who was caught short and urinated against a fence in Portadown, has apologised to the children who spotted him.

Arthur Kaizmucha, aged 44, of no fixed abode, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He pleaded guilty to a single charge of indecent behaviour in the Killycomain Road area on April 27 this year.

At around lunchtime that day, police received a report of a man who had “exposed himself to two young children” and he was “being detained” by a passer-by.

A Prosecutor revealed “two young females were walking down the lane when the defendant approached the gate and exposed himself to them”.

"The reporting person stated that she was walking down behind them and also saw this happen,” said the Prosecutor, adding that the defendant was “detained” but “made off” when police arrived.

The court heard the reporting party had taken a video of the man. Officers were directed to an address where they located the defendant.

A Prosecutor said the reporting party provided a witnesses statement. She said her “four-year-old daughter had approached her in tears” and that she saw a man who was going to urinate in front of her and her younger sister.

The reporting party said she went to investigate and witnessed a male pulling his jeans up before leaving towards the Killycomain estate.

"Police spoke with the child who provided an account on video. Police also received a statement from a witness who had been walking his dog.

“He said the defendant was intoxicated and as he approached the junction the defendant stopped at the gates of a property where there were two young children playing in the driveway," said the Prosecutor.

"He observed the male undoing the front of his trousers while facing the wall and from his motions he assumed he was preparing to urinate against the wall. He advised him not to do it there,” she said.

"The male ignored him and said ‘It’s a free country. I can do what I want’,” said the Prosecutor, adding the defendant, who has no criminal record, was then arrested.

Kaizmucha’s lawyer said his client is an alcoholic and has been living in Northern Ireland for 14 years working as a painter. He was married and had two children but split up with his wife and had been “sofa surfing”.

"He was drinking earlier on that day but he says he wasn’t exposing himself in front of children – he was going to the toilet. He simply had been drinking and had to relieve himself.

"He apologises and realises he shouldn’t have done on the street and certainly not if there was anyone else about,” said the lawyer, adding he “wasn’t sober” at that stage.

The lawyer said Kaizmucha is eager to get out of jail to stay with friends, get his own place and go back to work. He added his client was off drink for six weeks as he was in custody. He was unable to perfect bail.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan sentenced him to three months custody which should shortly bring about his release.

Via a Polish interpreter Kaizmucha said: “I would like to apologise for what happened. I was under the influence.”