Man (45) due in court on motoring charges, including dangerous driving, arising out of one-vehicle collision at Cookstown
He has been charged with dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and making a false declaration to obtain a certificate of insurance.
The accused is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court later today, Thursday. As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Enquiries are ongoing into the collision which involved a red Citroen Berlingo van. Anyone who was travelling in the area around 6:55pm and witnessed anything or may have dash-cam or video footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 1515 of 25/03/25.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via the PSNI website.