Man (49) charged with attempted abduction of a child, Craigavon court hears
The case against a man, accused of attempting to abduct a child, has been adjourned until next month.
Jaques Mendes, 49, from West Street, Portadown, is charged with attempted abduction of a child on January 25 this year.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “The offence is in itself significant but I am sure it is getting all expedition it can.”
The case was adjourned until May 2 for a decision.
Mendes’ solicitor asked that his client is excused from court on that date and the district judge agreed.