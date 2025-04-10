Man (49) charged with attempted abduction of a child, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 10th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
The case against a man, accused of attempting to abduct a child, has been adjourned until next month.

Jaques Mendes, 49, from West Street, Portadown, is charged with attempted abduction of a child on January 25 this year.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National WorldCraigavon courthouse. Picture: National World
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “The offence is in itself significant but I am sure it is getting all expedition it can.”

The case was adjourned until May 2 for a decision.

Mendes’ solicitor asked that his client is excused from court on that date and the district judge agreed.

