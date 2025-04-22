Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 36-year-old man, accused of assault and drug possession, has been released on bail subject to strict conditions.

Suleyman Yilmaz, from Windsor Hill, Waringstown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, charged with possession of a Class B drug and common assault.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Yilmaz is accused of possession of amphetamines on March 30 this year and assaulting a woman on the same date.

Yilmaz’s barrister, Mr Conor Lunny, instructed by Conor Downey Solicitors, said his client now has an address in Waringstown.

A prosecutor said they had an agreed address so bail is not opposed, subject to extra conditions.

The conditions include that no other people should reside at his address and that no children should be at the address. He is further barred from having any contact, directly or indirectly, with the injured party.

District Judge Nigel Browne released Yilmaz on his own bail of £200. The case was adjourned until May 9 and legal aid was granted.