A 28-year-old man with an address in Newtownabbey who is accused of breaking a man's jaw in an alleged assault at Wakehurst Playing Fields in Ballymena has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Ross Watson (28), with an address formerly listed as Demesne Avenue in Ballymena but now given as Glenville Park in Newtownabbey, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to his brother and causing criminal damage to his sibling's mobile phone.

The charges relate to an alleged incident on April 11 this year.

An earlier court was told a man was walking from Ballee and cut across the playing fields and his brother approached. He carried on walking and the defendant asked him a question and he continued to walk on.

He then felt a punch from behind to his head causing him to fall to the ground.

It was alleged the defendant then kicked and punched him a number of times. Injuries included a broken jaw, swollen eye and facial swelling, the earlier court was told. A phone was damaged.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link from prison. He was further remanded in custody and his case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 5.