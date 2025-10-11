Antrim town man is charged with attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a child in an alleged 'decoy' case
Stuart Peter Rawlinson (40), of Birch Hill Park, is charged in relation to between March 31 and April 24 this year.
He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
A prosecutor said it is a "decoy case".
The defendant was given continuing bail and the case was adjourned to November 18.