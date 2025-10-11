An Antrim town man is charged with attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a child in an alleged 'decoy case'.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Peter Rawlinson (40), of Birch Hill Park, is charged in relation to between March 31 and April 24 this year.

He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

A prosecutor said it is a "decoy case".

The defendant was given continuing bail and the case was adjourned to November 18.