Man accused of cultivating cannabis in Co Tyrone remanded in custody
Ibrahimas Bieliauskas, from Dungannon Road, Ballygawley, is accused of cultivating a cannabis plant at his address, aiding and abetting possession of a controlled drug, and having it in his possession with intent to unlawfully supply on December 3.
A detective constable told the court that he could connect Bieliauskas to the charges.
Bieliauskas, who appeared in court by video link from Dungannon custody suite, said he understood the charges.
A defence solicitor asked for the case to be adjourned to Dungannon Court to allow them to establish an address for a bail application.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Bieliauskas into custody and adjourned the case until December 11.