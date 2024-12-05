Man accused of cultivating cannabis in Co Tyrone remanded in custody

A 27-year-old Co Tyrone man was remanded in custody when he appeared at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges related to drugs with an estimated street value of £200,000.

Ibrahimas Bieliauskas, from Dungannon Road, Ballygawley, is accused of cultivating a cannabis plant at his address, aiding and abetting possession of a controlled drug, and having it in his possession with intent to unlawfully supply on December 3.

A detective constable told the court that he could connect Bieliauskas to the charges.

Bieliauskas, who appeared in court by video link from Dungannon custody suite, said he understood the charges.

The cannabis factory uncovered at Dungannon Road, Ballygawley, on Tuesday. Credit: PSNI

A defence solicitor asked for the case to be adjourned to Dungannon Court to allow them to establish an address for a bail application.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Bieliauskas into custody and adjourned the case until December 11.