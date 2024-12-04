A man has been charged with a number of offences in relation to the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of around £200,000 in Ballygawley on Tuesday (December 3).

The 27-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, aiding and abetting possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

He is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 5. As is normal procedure, all charged will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Cannabis factory uncovered at Dungannon Road, Ballygawley. Credit: PSNI

In a statement issued on Wednesday (December 4), police said they called at an address on Dungannon Road and “a sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered”.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.”