A door has been smashed plus a till and charity boxes of cash stolen from a Co Armagh charity shop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main door to Drop Inn Ministries, on the main Armagh to Portadown Road near Stonebridge, was smashed in overnight with a till and two charity buckets stolen.

-

A door was smashed and cash stolen from the Drop Inn Charity Shop on the main Armagh to Portadown road near Richhill, Co Armagh.

-

The theft is thought have taken place sometime between 5pm on Monday evening and 9am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Anderson from Drop Inn Ministries said it’s a busy time of the year for the charity. “It makes things more challenging for us. We work so hard to make the money for our projects so obviously it’s going to impact them.

"As a charity we are always trying to help people. If they were in need and came to have a conversation with us we would have loved to be able to help out in any way we could – or at least refer them on to someone who could – rather than have it stolen from us,” said Amy.

While the police are investigating the charity would love any help available to fix their door and make the building secure. “Our customers are really great so I am sure we will receive support,” she said.

Drop Inn Ministries was set up by Richhill man Ronnie Dawson in 1994 after he responded to the Chernobyl Disaster in Belarus by filling lorries with aid and driving it to the stricken country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then it has expanded and is involved in raising funds to help feeding and education projects across Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia.

Drop Inn Ministries now has more than 30 charity shops across Ireland, north and south.

A PSNI spokesperson said a 38-year-old man was arrested following a pursuit on the Portadown Road, Richill, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He has been bailed pending further police enquiries.

"We are also investigating a possible linked burglary at the Drop Inn Charity Shop, Dobbin Road, Richill,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Were you in the area between 1700hrs Monday 2nd December 2024 and Tuesday 3rd December 0900hrs. Did you observe any suspicious activity? Do you have Dash Cam?

"Please contact police on 101 quoting serial 346 03/12/24. Police enquiries are ongoing.”