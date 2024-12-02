'Souped up' cars with loud exhausts causing disturbance in Portadown town centre, with some taken to MOT centre by PSNI
It appears a number of what appear to be modified cars are driving extremely loudly through the town centre in the evenings causing a disturbance.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team were working alongside colleagues from Lurgan NPT and DVA this evening, due to complaints received in relation to vehicles causing excessive noise and nuisance in the town centre.
"A number of vehicles were taken to the MOT centre and tested.
"Some issues arose and are being dealt with accordingly ranging from defective exhaust and excessive smoke to vehicle in a dangerous condition,” said the spokesperson.
"Do you think your insurance would cover these modifications if involved in a collision? Do you think these modifications are safe? Please ensure your vehicle is maintained, is safe and road worthy,” the spokesperson concluded.