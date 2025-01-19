Man accused of cultivating cannabis valued £68,000 at Magherafelt property returned for trial
Paulius Rimkevicous (36) of no fixed address, appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, faces charges including cultivating cannabis, possessing cannabis, being concerned in the supply the drug, dishonestly using electricity, and criminal damage.
The alleged offences were committed at Station Road and Thornhill Avenue in Magherafelt on May 12 last year.
When asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday if he understood the charges against him, Rimkevicous replied: “Yes.”
Asked if he wished to say anything or make a written statement of evidence, he said: “No”.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the accused has a prima facie case to answer.
She returned him for trial, in custody, for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court on February 24.
The judge granted legal aid for one counsel and ordered for a Lithuanian interpreter to attend the trial.