A man (38), accused of sexually assaulting a female paramedic at Craigavon Area Hospital, has been released on bail for a second time.

Arturas Mackevicius, aged 38, from Portmore Street, Portadown, appeared in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of breaching his bail while awaiting trial on a charge of sexually assaulting a woman.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The charge was put to the defendant and a PSNI officer said she could connect Mackevicius to the offence.

Mackevicius’ solicitor Mr Richard Monteith said his client accepts that he breached bail, that he was intoxicated and in Thomas Street, Portadown against his bail conditions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked the PSNI officer for the police attitude to bail.

She said police objected to bail. The officer told the court that on Friday, March 21 this year at around 9.30pm, police received a report of a man ‘acting aggressively’ with NI Ambulance Service staff at Craigavon Hospital.

Staff told police the defendant had been brought to the Emergency Department after he had fallen off his bicycle. He was intoxicated and staff claimed that whilst waiting in the ambulance bay ‘he became aggressive with staff’.

The officer said: “It was reported the defendant had grabbed the complainant, a paramedic, on the top of her inner thigh in the vicinity of her vagina and said ‘I want to lick your f**king p***y’”

He was arrested for sexual assault. During interview he recalled being drunk and aggressive but claimed not to recall touching the complainant.

The officer said that police had received a report of an intoxicated man in Thomas Street, Portadown. It was the defendant and he was in breach of bail.

Mr Monteith said his client had been from 5am to 5pm after which he had beer and whiskey. He explained that where he was arrested in Thomas Street was a short distance from his home after they saw him ‘arguing’ with people in the street.

"He has accommodation. He has a clear record. This incident also arose when he was intoxicated,” said Mr Monteith, who asked for a Lithuanian interpreter in person so he could complete instructions and give the court an early indication of his client’s plea.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked if his client has an alcohol problem. Mr Monteith replied: “He clearly doesn’t go in for just one or two. But he does hold down and has held down a steady job during the time he has been here in the United Kingdom and Ireland so it doesn’t affect his work as such.”

District Judge Ranaghan granted the defendant bail. “It is obviously a significant and serious offence but police thought bail was suitable at that stage and I agree with that decision in the absence of any criminal record.”

He amended the bail conditions to banning Mackevicius from possessing or consuming alcohol. He is also barred from the grounds of Craigavon Area Hospital unless he must attend the Accident and Emergency Department for a “genuine emergency” or pre-planned appointment. He was released on his own bail of £300.

The case was adjourned until April 16.