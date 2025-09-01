A man accused of trying to defraud the family of murdered journalist Martin O’Hagan has had his case adjourned again.

Michael Kingsberry, from The Maples, Sycamore Close, Doncaster, East Yorkshire, is charged with fraud by false representation.

Martin O'Hagan was an investigative journalist from Lurgan. He was gunned down as he walked home with his wife on September 28, 2001. Picture: family image

The 42-year-old, who was not present at Craigavon Magistrates Court, is accused of dishonestly claiming to hold official documents with the intention of making a gain or causing a loss to the family of murdered journalist Martin O’Hagan on August 15, 2019.

Lurgan native Mr O'Hagan was 51 years old when he was shot dead as he walked home with his wife from a bar in the Co Armagh town on September 28, 2001.

Mr O’Hagan, who worked for the Sunday World, was writing articles on the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF). He was the first working journalist to be killed since the start of the Troubles in 1969.

No one has been convicted of his murder. Charges against two people were previously withdrawn.

A prosecutor told the court: “The full file is not in yet due to further requests for information following advices from counsel.”

She asked for a four-week adjournment.

At a previous hearing, the court was told a full file into the matter was due on June 4.

Kingsberry’s barrister, Cameron Falkner, said he had ‘no difficulties’ with that.

He asked that his client could be excused on that date, adding he had a ‘further medical’ to send to the court.

"There are significant issues in the case, no doubt,” said District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

He adjourned the case to September 26.