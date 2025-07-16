Man admitted ‘smoking a joint’ after PSNI noted the smell of cannabis in his home, Lisburn court hears
David James Carlton, 36, whose address was given as Seymour Hill Close in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.
The court heard on April 10, 2025, police called to an address in relation to an unconnected matter.
The officers had cause to enter the home of the defendant and noted the smell of cannabis.
The defendant admitted “smoking a joint” and said he did it regularly.
The police found remnants of the joint on a tray on a table.
A defence lawyer told the court the defendant “accepts the charge”.
He continued: “The police found the remnants in the ash tray. He hasn’t messed about. He was quite frank and immediately up front.
"Since this he has gone off the use of drugs.”
During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said to the defendant: “You have a suspended sentence for this sort of offending. I know it was only one joint but you shouldn’t be doing it at all.
"I know you have an idea it helps you but it won’t help you if you go to prison.”
Ms Watters deferred sentence in the case for six months, with the defendant to reappear before the court on January 9, 2026.
The district judge warned the defendant: “If you get yourself into trouble I will send you to prison because I really ought to be sending you to prison today.”