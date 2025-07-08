Pet owners have been warned they could face prosecution for disposing of dog poo bags in sewers following incidents in Lisburn and Carrickfergus.

NI Water teams have been responding to the problem after residents in Lisburn’s Hammond Farm area and the Longfield Gardens area in Carrickfergus made the company aware that several dozen dog poo bags had been disposed of in their local sewer drains.

Peter Neeson, NI Water’s networks field manager, explained a build up of inappropriate items in drains brings the potential to cause environmental pollution and out of sewer flooding.

He said: “We are appealing to those disposing of dog poo bags in our sewers to stop. We are aware of some homeowners and tenants who are even lifting manhole covers and shovelling large volumes of dog faeces into the sewer. This causes the sewer to block and then requires our JetVac to vacuum the manhole to unblock the clog.

NI Water teams have been working to unblock sewers where dog poo bags were being inappropriately disposed of. Photo: submitted

“We all must try to protect our local watercourses and the environment as much as possible. It may be a case that those who carry out these actions are not aware of the pollution incidents that can occur, so we are trying to educate everyone that disposing of any inappropriate item down the sewer can cause problems.

“We are particularly appealing to dog owners and dog walkers to remember that their actions are directly contributing to the pollution of local waterways, and this is not something we take lightly.”

The company is reminding all customers that it is an offence to misuse a public sewer and those caught doing so can be brought to court or fined.

Peter said: “If you are caught misusing the public sewers, NI Water may seek to recover the costs of dealing with this and you could face prosecution.

“We recommend that all waste, including dog poos bags, should be kept well away from drains. It should be bagged and placed in a bin.

"We would ask that you ensure that all such items are properly disposed of and so help protect the environment and prevent unnecessary blockages.”