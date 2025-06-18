A brother, who assaulted his sibling at a GAA club in Craigavon during celebrations after Armagh won the All Ireland, has been fined.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Knox, aged 37, from Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge faces a charged of assault causing actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard the alleged victim in the case failed to attend Craigavon Magistrates Court to give evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said, because of this, she wasn’t able to proceed with the non-fatal strangulation charge and added there previously had been a guilty plea to the assault charge.

Knox’s barrister, Mr Damian Halleron, explained that “this was a fight between two brothers in a beer garden”. He added his client has no record but made admissions to assault during interview.

The court heard that on Saturday, August 31 last year, at around 4.15pm, police received a report of a domestic incident between two brothers at a GAA club in Craigavon.

The injured party claimed the defendant had assaulted him. “He said he was grabbed and pulled to the floor. During interview the defendant made admissions to a general assault,” said the prosecutor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Halleron said: “This is a sad case of a fight between two brothers. They were actually celebrating the county’s win in the All Ireland final last year. A lot of drink was taken between them. There is an underlying argument amongst the family. A remark was made and this man has reacted in a completely inappropriate way to his own brother.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described it as “unfortunate with two brothers fighting”. He fined him £300 and gave him 18 weeks to pay.