Armagh GAA team favourites to win the Sam Maguire Cup again this year with Boyles placing them ahead of Kerry at 3/1
The Orchard county team, who swooped the Sam Maguire Cup in a nail-biting final at Croke Park last August have nudged ahead of Kerry with BoyleSports trimming the odds from 5/1 to 3/1.
The Armagh squad had already secured a quarter-final berth before Shane Walsh’s last-gasp free in Cavan allowed Pádraic Joyce’s side to overcome the loss of Damien Comer to book a preliminary quarter-final date with Down.
The narrow defeat has done little to deter punters eyeing a second Sam Maguire in succession for Kieran McGeeney’s men, who have now leapfrogged Kerry in the betting after the Kingdom’s shock 9-point defeat at the hands of Meath.
The chances of All-Ireland silverware making its way back to the Royal County this summer have since been slashed into 28/1 (from 100/1), while a preliminary quarter-final against Cavan now awaits the Munster champions, who have been eased to 7/2 (from 11/4) following the latest market moves.
Donegal, who face Leinster champions Louth, are 9/2 third favourites in their quest for a third All-Ireland SFC, with Dublin and Galway both rated 6/1 shots.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Kerry have been at the head of the All-Ireland betting since the season began, but punters have been piling in on Armagh defending Sam and the latest odds reflect a real shift in momentum as the business end of the campaign approaches.”
All-Ireland SFC
3/1 Armagh
7/2 Kerry
9/2 Donegal
6/1 Dublin
6/1 Galway
13/2 Tyrone
16/1 Monaghan
28/1 Meath
66/1 Cork
66/1 Down
150/1 Louth
150/1 Cavan