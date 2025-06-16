Armagh GAA team favourites to win the Sam Maguire Cup again this year with Boyles placing them ahead of Kerry at 3/1

Armagh GAA team pictured at the All-Ireland Semi-final last year at Croke Park in Dublin.
Armagh GAA team have been placed favourites to win the All Ireland again this year despite losing to Galway on Saturday.

The Orchard county team, who swooped the Sam Maguire Cup in a nail-biting final at Croke Park last August have nudged ahead of Kerry with BoyleSports trimming the odds from 5/1 to 3/1.

The Armagh squad had already secured a quarter-final berth before Shane Walsh’s last-gasp free in Cavan allowed Pádraic Joyce’s side to overcome the loss of Damien Comer to book a preliminary quarter-final date with Down.

The narrow defeat has done little to deter punters eyeing a second Sam Maguire in succession for Kieran McGeeney’s men, who have now leapfrogged Kerry in the betting after the Kingdom’s shock 9-point defeat at the hands of Meath.

The chances of All-Ireland silverware making its way back to the Royal County this summer have since been slashed into 28/1 (from 100/1), while a preliminary quarter-final against Cavan now awaits the Munster champions, who have been eased to 7/2 (from 11/4) following the latest market moves.

Donegal, who face Leinster champions Louth, are 9/2 third favourites in their quest for a third All-Ireland SFC, with Dublin and Galway both rated 6/1 shots.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Kerry have been at the head of the All-Ireland betting since the season began, but punters have been piling in on Armagh defending Sam and the latest odds reflect a real shift in momentum as the business end of the campaign approaches.”

All-Ireland SFC

3/1 Armagh

7/2 Kerry

9/2 Donegal

6/1 Dublin

6/1 Galway

13/2 Tyrone

16/1 Monaghan

28/1 Meath

66/1 Cork

66/1 Down

150/1 Louth

150/1 Cavan

