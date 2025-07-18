Man caught driving without licence or insurance on McKinstry Road, Lisburn

A man who drove without a licence or insurance has been banned from driving and fined by a Lisburn judge.

Michael Joseph Mallon, 34, whose address was given as Falls Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with having no driving licence and no vehicle insurance. The court heard that on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 5.30am, police stopped a Vauxhall Corsa being driven by the defendant on the McKinstry Road in Lisburn.

Checks showed that he did not have a valid driving licence or insurance.

Defence told the court: “He was disqualified for six months in June 2023 and hadn’t reapplied for his licence.”

Belfast man banned from driving for six months. Pic credit: Google

On the charge of having no driving licence, District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for six months.

She also imposed a fine of £75, and offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of having no insurance, she disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of six months and imposed a fine of £250.