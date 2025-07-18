Man caught driving without licence or insurance on McKinstry Road, Lisburn

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A man who drove without a licence or insurance has been banned from driving and fined by a Lisburn judge.

Michael Joseph Mallon, 34, whose address was given as Falls Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with having no driving licence and no vehicle insurance. The court heard that on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 5.30am, police stopped a Vauxhall Corsa being driven by the defendant on the McKinstry Road in Lisburn.

Checks showed that he did not have a valid driving licence or insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defence told the court: “He was disqualified for six months in June 2023 and hadn’t reapplied for his licence.”

Belfast man banned from driving for six months. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
Belfast man banned from driving for six months. Pic credit: Google
placeholder image
Read More
Some householders 'shovelling large volumes of dog faeces into sewers' warns NI ...

On the charge of having no driving licence, District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for six months.

She also imposed a fine of £75, and offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of having no insurance, she disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of six months and imposed a fine of £250.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice