Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“You are in big trouble here,” a district judge told a 36-year-old man who was caught driving on the M1 at 91mph while over the limit.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vitauts Jursa, aged 36, from Fitzroy Street, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol, speeding and driving while disqualified.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Jursa’s barrister Ms O’Neill said her client pleaded guilty to all charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on Saturday, February 8 this year at 3.50pm, police spotted a Mazda 6 travelling at 91mph on the M1 near Portadown. Checks revealed the defendant, who was driving, was banned from driving.

He failed a roadside breath test and an evidential breath test was 46 micrograms of alcohol. The legal alcohol limits for driving are 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

District Judge Paul Copeland said: “This is a disqualified driver driving at 91mph and significantly the worse for drink – and what is now his third conviction for drink driving.

"Clearly the custody threshold is looming,” said the district judge who ordered a pre-sentence report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district judge told the defendant: “You’ve no business owning a car as you’ve been disqualified. If you get behind the wheel of a car between now and the next court hearing, and particularly if you are the worse for drink, you will be remanded in custody. You are in big trouble here. You must not drive under any circumstances.”

Ms O’Neill said her client has a four-month old child.

The district judge released the defendant on his own bail of £350 and ordered him to sign at Lurgan Police Station every Monday.

The case was adjourned until May 28.