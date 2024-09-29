Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Lukask Matuszak, aged 31, of no fixed abode, Portadown, Co Armagh, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (Sep 27) on a raft of charges which happened over two separate days.

The court heard police were called to High Street Mall on June 4 this year by security staff. Police found the defendant “heavily intoxicated”. He was “aggressive, shouting and swearing in front of members of the public”.

A police search uncovered a chocolate bar, a drink, a packet of biscuits and a vape down his trouser leg. In a backpack they found chilled and frozen food from various shops across Portadown.

He stole items from Cafe Nero valued at £3.50, from The Range valued at £16.50, from Tesco valued at £17.50 and from B&M Bargains valued at £12.97.

The next day, following interview, the defendant required “immediate hospital treatment”. He was taken to Craigavon Hospital and was in a cell van. A PSNI constable sat in the rear seat with him due to the “medical emergency”.

The defendant, court heard, then removed his genitalia from his trousers and began to urinate all over the cell. “During this he maintained eye contact with the police officer. He then stopped, placed his genitalia back into his trousers and he was further arrested,” said the Prosecutor. The court heard the defendant also spat in the face of another police officer.

On May 28 police were called to Rushmere Shopping Centre where a “drunk and aggressive” man was restrained by security staff. He had previously been shouting obscenities at a security guard, put his fists up to swing at him but failed to make contact.

Officers put him in a police vehicle. “At this point the defendant removed his trousers and defecated on the seat. He was removed from the police vehicle and arrested for common assault, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour,” said the Prosecutor.

Matuszak’s barrister Mr David McKeown said this was “out of character” for the defendant who was “highly intoxicated” on both occasions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described the spit in the face of an officer as “appalling” sentencing him to five months in prison.

For the exposure and criminal damage charges he got five months jail. For the four counts of theft and disorderly behaviour at High Street Mall he was given a four-month sentence for each, all of those running concurrently.

“Defecating on the seat of a police car? Animalistic, disgusting behaviour and no doubt some poor person had to clean up after him. It’s appalling. He should be ashamed,” said the District Judge.

Regarding the second set of charges, for the criminal damage to the police car he was sentenced to five months in jail to run consecutively with the previous sentence. The District Judge also sentenced him to four months for each of the other two charges.

"The total sentence for today’s purposes is 10 months in prison,” said the District Judge.