Man filled up trolley in Tesco Dungannon with goods worth more than £278 and made no attempt to pay at checkout

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A man who filled a trolley full of bedding and towels before pushing it out past the checkout in Tesco Dungannon, has been handed a four-month jail sentence.

Brian Paul Ward, aged 33, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, pleaded guilty to stealing home furnishings to a total value of £278.80 belonging to Tesco on January 10 last.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court that police attended the store at 5.15pm and were told that a male, the defendant, accompanied by a female, had filled a trolley up with various furnishings, including bedding and towels.

placeholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | NI World
Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

The lawyer said while the female walked out in front with nothing, Ward pushed the trolley past the checkout and made no attempt to pay for the items.

She added that the defendant was identified on CCTV and there was no loss of goods.

A defence lawyer said Ward was presently in custody for other matters.

He said all the goods had been recovered and fit for resale.

