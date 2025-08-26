Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council urged to get tough on the scourge of fly-tipping

Councillors have called on Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council to demand greater accountability when it comes to fly-tipping and illegal dumping in parts of Portadown and further afield.

Elected representatives have named a number of areas where waste – including raw food at times – is allegedly being dumped, much to the dismay of responsible homeowners and traders.

Councillor Kyle Moutray (DUP) raised the ongoing issue at a recent council meeting, saying fly-tipping was taking place in many areas across central Portadown, in areas including Cecil Street, Burnbrae Avenue, Queen Street and Clonavon Avenue.

He said that despite repeated clean-ups, the behaviour continues.

Councillors are calling for action over the persistent problem of fly-tipping. Picture: unsplash (generic image)

“Council staff are called in time and time again to clear up this mess, but the reality is, it’s the ratepayers who pay the price, not the people responsible for it.

“Every time waste is dumped, it diverts council resources from more pressing issues.

“And yes, we as a council have done a lot of work to this end. I’ve spoken to staff members time and time again. I do not fault their efforts. I’ve seen many initiatives.

“I’ve seen leaflets published probably to great time, effort and cost in 14 different languages. I’ve seen fines being handed out.

Cllr Kyle Moutray. Photo: ABC Council

“I just spoke to a staff member today who told me that in the last year there have been 22 fines, each of £400, that have been issued, and that just shows you the scale and the extent of the problem we have here at hand.

“Those are good initiatives, I welcome that. But let’s be honest, even despite all this, the problem is not going away.

“So, I think it’s time for council to take a stronger stance on this, to rethink things, and let’s start holding landlords, letting agents, and housing associations accountable, because after all, they have a duty of care over their properties and for their tenants. One that has been too easily ignored for far too long.

“I would ask that council officers now explore ways to engage directly with these property owners and managers, and where necessary start enforcing action, and let’s look at the full extent of our powers.

Cllr Mary O’Dowd. Photo: Aaron McCracken / ABC Council

“We cannot continue to clean up after irresponsible behaviour, with no consequence. I would request a further report from council into this matter, into how it’s being addressed specifically, and a full account of how many times fly-tipping is occurring in each of our towns across the entire borough.

“Residents want and expect safer, cleaner streets. They deserve nothing less.”

Councillor Julie Flaherty (UUP) also lamented what she saw as a scourge in parts of Portadown, adding: “I would concur with my colleague here. We all get this and it’s the same areas all the time, even [as was the case] at the weekend.

“In fairness, I got a reply on Saturday morning from an officer, that that dumping would be lifted [from] that part of the town.

Cllr Robbie Alexander. Photo: Brian Thompson / ABC Council

“If there’s discussions ongoing with Environmental Health about a new approach or re-engagement, can we be kept abreast of that as Portadown councillors, because it is becoming a really huge problem in that part of Portadown.”

Councillor Kate Evans (UUP) also felt that strongly on this issue: “I know it’s not my area, but I travel through it quite frequently to get to work, and I couldn’t agree more.

“The landlords that dump furniture whenever they get new tenants in, is absolutely ridiculous. There isn’t a day goes by in James Street in Portadown when someone hasn’t dumped something.

“Our officers do work hard and it’s always cleared away, but unfortunately, that’s our downfall, we’re clearing it away too quickly. So, they’re just dumping it again because they know we’re going to lift it, unfortunately.”

Councillor Robbie Alexander (Alliance) explained that he too had been alerted to very recent fly-tipping incidents: “I also got pictures just this week as well, places like Cecil Street, places like James Street as well.

“Even businesses that are actually on the high street. So, if you go down Woodhouse Street and round the back towards High Street Mall car park, there’s areas in behind there.

“I spoke to the butcher’s down Woodhouse Street and they’ve raised it time and time again.

“I raised it myself with Environmental Health a number of months ago. I got one email and I’ve heard nothing again since.

“Places with raw food, and because of the level of fly-tipping there are rats now being attracted.

“Businesses that are actually on the high streets, any time you go and try and engage with them, they’re just kind of pointing you back to some landlord or owner, and I think we need to find a way that we can engage directly with the owners.

“I mean, a fine of £400, the fine’s less than actually clearing the rubbish. It’s not really going to encourage any activity to get things cleared up.

“I think we need to have a new strategy. We need to have a new approach and try and get this resolved, because especially where there’s butchers, restaurants, those sorts of things, it becomes a health issue. It’s just not acceptable.”

Councillor Mary O’Dowd (SF) pointed out that parts of Lurgan are apparently experiencing similar issues: “We’re talking here a lot about fly-tipping [being] mostly in Portadown. It’s not just happening in Portadown. Lurgan is the exact same. We have a major issue at the bottom of Shankill Street, as well as other areas, and in Wellington Street.

“The one in Wellington Street is happening right at the back of the police station. I was informed by an officer in the police station that they got new CCTV cameras put in that could show every wrinkle on your face, but still nothing. Nobody has been charged, which I think is a disgrace.

“It’s happening all over, and something needs to be done.”