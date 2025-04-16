Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who police found asleep in his van, had drank a bottle of wine within just over an hour, Craigavon court has heard.

Andrew Doran, aged 54, from Irwin Place, Donaghcloney appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving matters including driving with excess alcohol, failing to provide a preliminary breath test and failing to provide a specimen.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

A prosecutor said the driving with excess alcohol charge was withdrawn.

Doran’s solicitor, Mr Richard Monteith said his client pleaded guilty to the other two charges. He explained to District Judge Paul Copeland that Doran’s last relevant conviction was 20 years ago.

Asked about the reasons for this court appearance, Mr Monteith said his client said he ‘tried but just couldn’t manage it’ adding Doran suffers from respiratory problems, sleep apnoea and heart problems.

The court heard that on March 20 this year at 6.45pm, police were tasked to attend a possible drink driver at Baird Avenue, Donaghcloney.

Police found the suspected vehicle, a white Ford Transit van, with the defendant sitting in the driver’s seat, seat belt on, keys in the ignition and he “was slumped across the driver’s door”.

"Police opened the driver’s door and smelled intoxicating liquor from the defendant and he was requested to submit to a preliminary breath test,” said the prosecutor.

"Initially he agreed to do so but despite numerous attempts he failed to do so,” she said, adding Doran was taken to Lurgan Custody Suite where he also failed to provide an evidential sample.

Mr Monteith said the defendant tried several times but he never completed the process. “He didn’t blow long enough,” he said.

District Judge Copeland said: “He seems to have been in a right state when the police arrived.”

Mr Monteith explained Doran had been at his own house and had consumed an entire bottle of white wine between 5pm and 6.15pm. His intentions were to go the Spar. “He was effectively asleep at the park way at the back of his house,” explained the solicitor adding his client is on PIPS and Universal Credit.

Doran was banned from driving for 12 months on both charges and fined £150 on each plus the £15 offender levy. “The court directs he is re-tested before his licence is restored,” said the district judge.