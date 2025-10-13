Man headbutted a window at Maghera hotel after being refused admission, Magherafelt court hears
Connor Patrick Schwendner, aged 30, whose address was given as The Fort, Maghera, was also ordered to pay £350 compensation in respect of the damage.
Schwendner, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, admitted a charge of criminal damage on December 29 last.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 9.15pm, the defendant attempted to enter Walsh’s Hotel wearing no shoes.
She said door staff removed him but 10 minutes later he returned and was again refused entry, at which point the staff locked the door.
The lawyer said Schwendner headbutted the window and it cost £350 to repair.
A defence lawyer explained that the defendant had headbutted the shatterproof glass protecting a stain glass window.
He said Schwendner was in prison for other matters and not in a position to pay for the damage.