Man headbutted a window at Maghera hotel after being refused admission, Magherafelt court hears

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2025, 08:28 BST
A young man who headbutted a window after being refused admission to a Maghera hotel, was given a three-month suspended jail sentence at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Connor Patrick Schwendner, aged 30, whose address was given as The Fort, Maghera, was also ordered to pay £350 compensation in respect of the damage.

Most Popular

Schwendner, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, admitted a charge of criminal damage on December 29 last.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 9.15pm, the defendant attempted to enter Walsh’s Hotel wearing no shoes.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Googleplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google
placeholder image
Read More
In pictures: Magherafelt Sky Blues celebrate 55 years 'at the heart of the commu...

She said door staff removed him but 10 minutes later he returned and was again refused entry, at which point the staff locked the door.

The lawyer said Schwendner headbutted the window and it cost £350 to repair.

A defence lawyer explained that the defendant had headbutted the shatterproof glass protecting a stain glass window.

He said Schwendner was in prison for other matters and not in a position to pay for the damage.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice