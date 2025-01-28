Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 51-year-old man, who went to a neighbour’s house to complain about the noise from a party, broke the man’s nose, a Craigavon court heard.

Mark Hobson, aged 51, from Annaghview Court, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor outlined how police were called to an ongoing disturbance at an address in Portadown on Saturday, August 3 last year.

Hobson’s neighbours were having a party and the defendant and his wife went to complain about the noise, the court was told.

"They are said to have stuck their heads through an open window in an attempt to speak to the residents,” said the prosecutor, adding the people throwing the party went outside to ‘negotiate’ with the defendant.

"However, after five minutes of talking, something was said to the defendant and it is caught in shocking clarity as he headbutts the injured party right on the nose. A bit of a fracas then occurs. The parties are separated and police are called,” the prosecutor said.

She added that when the defendant was interviewed, footage of the incident was shown and he accepted he committed the assault.

“He doesn’t really remember the ins and outs of the further incident but he accepted he had broken the nose of the injured party,” she said.

Hobson’s barrister Ms Ciara Ennis said that because of the situation the couple had put their house on the market. It is now ‘sale agreed’ and they are moving house.

She said the court can take some ‘creedence’ that any further offending will be ‘unlikely’ and since this there have been no further incidents.

Ms Ennis said this was "incredibly out of character”.

“He does accept that on the night in question he had a couple of drinks. He went with good intentions of trying to resolve the issues. Previously the council had been involved and complaints had been made in relation to the noise coming from the adjoining property.

"He somewhat took matters into his own hands. A gesture was made by the injured party. That’s certainly not trying to justify this but that is what led to the reaction which is completely out of character.”

Hobson was ordered to complete 160 hours Community Service and ordered to pay the injured party £500 compensation.