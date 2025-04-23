Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 35-year-old man, who injured a pedestrian while riding an e-scooter on a footpath in Lurgan, has been given a £500 fine.

Livio Carvalho Da Santa Fe, of Victoria Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with careless driving on an e-scooter and having no insurance.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

District Judge Brian Archer said he was starting to “see a lot of more of these types of cases”.

The defendant’s solicitor, Siún Downey, said he pleaded guilty. She explained her client has a Brazilian driving licence but no longer lives in this jurisdiction though is attending court.

"The only reason I am involved with this matter is that there is a claim against him for the injuries to the person that was hit,” said Ms Downey.

The solicitor revealed the defendant’s boss had informed her he had left the country and gave her all the necessary documents including a Provisional NI licence, his residence card and his licence from his own country.

The court heard that on October 12 last year at 10.10am, police attended a road traffic collision between an e-scooter and a pedestrian on the footpath at William Street, Lurgan.

Inquiries revealed the e-scooter had been travelling towards the town centre when it collided with the injured party. The defendant made no reply when cautioned by police. Later he admitted being the rider of the e-scooter and had no insurance.

"The injured party received minor injuries to her right leg, however did not require hospitalisation at the time but is still attending physio for ligament damage,” a prosecutor told the court.

Ms Downey said in December last year she had been told the defendant had returned to East Timor and had not been told of his return.

"It’s one of those situations where a lot of people are going to get caught. This man was not aware that e-scooters required insurance,” she said, adding he would have had insurance if he had known it was required.

Ms Downey explained her client had worked in Avondale Foods but in December his hours were cut down to less than one day a week. She also revealed her client has no previous convictions.

For careless driving the defendant was fined £200 and given four penalty points. For the no insurance charge he was fined £300 and given six penalty points plus ordered to pay the £15 offender levy.

Ms Downey asked if her client would be allowed some time to pay as he is currently not working. District Judge Brian Archer pointed out her client was leaving the jurisdiction.

"What happens if I give him 26 weeks to pay and he disappears,” he said. “He would be lifted on a warrant if he returns to the jurisdiction,” answered Ms Downey, adding her client is due to leave on April 28.

District Judge Archer told the defendant: “You have an obligation to pay these fines. If you don’t pay in the time allotted to you by the court, further warrants will be issued by the court. If you do decide to return to Northern Ireland thereafter your liberty will be in jeopardy.”

He gave the defendant 20 weeks to pay.