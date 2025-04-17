Man is accused of trespassing into a woman's house in Lurgan with intent to commit a sexual offence, Craigavon court hears
The case of Rafael Patrik Maturdi, aged 20, from Albert Street, Lurgan, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court.
He is charged with trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence as well as voyeurism and exposure on January 12 this year.
A prosecutor revealed two pieces of evidence are outstanding including the Achieving Best Evidence (ABE) and the transcript of it.
She said the investigating officer was in touch last week saying this should be completed soon. She asked for a four-week adjournment.
Maturdi’s solicitor Mr Kevin McCamley said: “I have no issue with that. They are serious offences.”
Mr McCamley asked that the limited legal aid certificate by amended to a full legal aid certificate and include counsel. “They are very serious offences. This defendant isn’t working.”
This was granted by District Judge Trevor Browne. The case was adjourned until May 9.