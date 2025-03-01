Man made 87 unwanted calls to his ex-partner, Lisburn court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 1st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been ordered to serve 18 months on probation after making 87 unwanted phone calls to an ex-partner.

Darren Cosgrove, 24, whose address was given as Glencolin Grove in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with persistent improper use of public electronic communications network.

The court heard that the injured party told police she had been in a relationship with the defendant, which had deteriorated due to his perception that she was cheating on him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was stated that the defendant called the injured party in the early hours of the morning being abusive to her.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

She asked him to stop calling, however it was reported that he continued to do so.

He then called a total of 87 times with no caller ID displayed.

The police attended the defendant’s address and he was arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was said that he accepted he had called the victim but said that she had never told him not to call her.

Defence stated that the defendant had received “a positive pre-sentence report” from the probation service.

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “He said this is a big wake-up call and is determined to make changes.”

Ms Watters imposed a probation order for 18 months.

Read More
It’s time to get warmed up for Lisburn’s half marathon

During sentencing she told the defendant: “I hope that everything you have said is correct and that this is the last time you will ever be here.

"I impose probation to keep people out of trouble and out of this court. I hope it is helpful but I expect it to be helpful.”

Ms Watters also issued a restraining order for two years.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice