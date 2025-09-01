Man punched dog walker in the face and shouted: 'Blacks aren't welcome in Cullybackey'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:22 BST
A man punched a dog walker in the face and shouted: "Blacks aren't welcome in Cullybackey", a court has heard.

Paul Cochrane (58), of Markstown Grove, Cullybackey, pleaded guilty to an assault which happened on June 26 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the incident was "aggravated by hostility by virtue of race".

She said a man of "mixed race" was walking his dog. The defendant, whom he knew, slapped him across face and then punched him to the face, the prosecutor said.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
The defendant shouted: "Blacks aren't welcome in Cullybackey" and called the man a "n*gger".

The prosecutor said the defendant admitted a slap but denied a punch. She said Cochrane admitted to "using racial slurs".

The court was told the defendant had shown "little or no remorse" when interviewed.

The case was adjourned to October 9 for a pre-sentence report.

