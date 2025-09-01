Man punched dog walker in the face and shouted: 'Blacks aren't welcome in Cullybackey'

A man punched a dog walker in the face and shouted: "Blacks aren't welcome in Cullybackey", a court has heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cochrane (58), of Markstown Grove, Cullybackey, pleaded guilty to an assault which happened on June 26 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the incident was "aggravated by hostility by virtue of race".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said a man of "mixed race" was walking his dog. The defendant, whom he knew, slapped him across face and then punched him to the face, the prosecutor said.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The defendant shouted: "Blacks aren't welcome in Cullybackey" and called the man a "n*gger".

The prosecutor said the defendant admitted a slap but denied a punch. She said Cochrane admitted to "using racial slurs".

The court was told the defendant had shown "little or no remorse" when interviewed.

The case was adjourned to October 9 for a pre-sentence report.