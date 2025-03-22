Man selling illegal fireworks hoped to put profit towards his wedding, court hears

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Portglenone man caught selling fireworks illegally was hoping to make a profit to put towards his wedding, a court was told.

Martin Joseph Duggan, aged 30, from Eden Road, was given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months on charges relating to possessing prohibited fireworks and selling them without a licence on October 28 last year.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told that police were on patrol in the Gulladuff area when they followed a ‘fireworks for sale’ sign which led them to a yard where they were met at the top of a laneway by the defendant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Decision to close Magherafelt Santander branch is 'yet another blow to our towns...
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

Prosecuting counsel said police asked Duggan if he had a licence for the fireworks which were in a container and he became evasive and told them he had a PDF of the licence.

However, it turned out he did not have a licence and he was arrested and cautioned, and later gave a no comment interview.

A defence lawyer, who said the fireworks had a wholesale value of £8,000, explained Duggan and his fiancee had invested their savings in buying the fireworks in the hope of making a profit by selling them ahead of their wedding.

He said the defendant, who has set up a steel fabrication business, had a clear record and was “very unlikely” to appear before the court again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lawyer said the experience had been a salutary lesson to him as he had lost a considerable amount of money.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant that if he was going to sell something in future he needed to make sure it was legal.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice