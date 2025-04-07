Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘It was essentially a sting operation’ a judge revealed following a hearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court involving a man charged with a number of serious sexual offences.

Marvin Jay Macauba, aged 42, from Drumford Close, Craigavon, appeared before the court charged with attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, attempted sexual communication with a child, incitement to distribute indecent photographs and sending an unwanted sexual image.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: National World

During the Preliminary Enquiry, the four charges were put to the defendant, who was in the dock.

He is charged that on July 9, last year, having previously communicated with a person he did not reasonably believe to be over 17 on at least two occasions, attempted to meet that person intending to do an act which is illegal under the Sexual Offences Act.

He is also charged, that on the same date, he attempted to communicate with a child for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification

A third charge accused the defendant of inciting a person to distribute or show an indecent photo of a child – also on July 9 last year.

Macauba faces a fourth charged that he sent a sexual image to a person with their consent and intending that the person will be caused humiliation, alarm or distress also on July 9 last year.

When asked if he object to the holding of a Preliminary Enquiry he said: “No, I don’t.”

A prosecutor said that based on the papers before the court there is a prima facie case to answer. Macauba’s barrister, Mr Conor Lunny, said he had no contrary submissions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had read the papers and was satisfied there was a prima facia case against Macauba.

The defendant declined to say anything or submit written statements in relation to the charges.

The case was sent to Craigavon Crown Court where Macauba is expected to appear for his arraignment on May 22. He was released on continuing bail.

When Mr Lunny asked for legal aid for counsel in this case for the Crown Court, District Judge Ranaghan said: “This was essentially a sting operation, I will certify today.”