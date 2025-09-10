A 40-year-old man, who went back to a Lurgan pharmacy to collect a prescription after stealing more than £250 worth of goods, has been given a suspended jail term.

Paul Patrick Colin McKee, from The Glen, Belfast appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of theft.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

McKee pleaded guilty to stealing pharmacy goods valued at £107.70 from Gordon’s Chemist in Lurgan on July 21 this year and a separate charge of stealing pharmacy goods valued at £159.60 from the same shop on the same date.

Staff told police the male suspect had returned to the store on July 29 to collect a prescription for his partner and provided his details to staff identifying himself as the defendant.

McKee’s barrister Mr Patrick Taylor said: “To say these offences were unsophisticated is an understatement."

"The fact that the defendant returned to the pharmacy with a prescription and gave his own details, he effectively signed his own arrest warrant,” said the barrister.

He said his client didn’t have the means to pay restitution on Wednesday but said, if he was given time, he could repay the sum.

He also added that while his client had some relevant entries on his record his last entry for dishonesty was in 2012.

"This is an offence where the use of drugs was a factor,” said Mr Taylor, adding McKee reports he is now abstinent though not receiving any official treatment.

McKee was given a six-months jail term for each offence suspended for 18 months to run concurrently, with 26 weeks to pay the restitution.