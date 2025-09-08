Magheralin: planning application for housing development is withdrawn
The applicant, Choice Housing Ireland Ltd, Belfast, had initially planned to build nine townhouses and three apartments.
The applicant was represented by Hamilton House, Joy Street, Belfast.
The site in question is located south and west of Trinity Park, and close to St. Patrick and St. Ronan’s Church.
The Parish Office in Magheralin had raised some concerns regarding this.
In correspondence to Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council dated June 5, they stated: “Residents in the proposed apartments and their visitors will have sight of our kitchen windows, and to a lesser degree our youth annex windows.
“We have 200+ children in our halls each week. Activities include children being in our kitchen when cooking as part of their activities, and the youth annex is generally used by all our children and youth organisations.
“In addition, people living in [some] houses identified on the plans will have clear sight into our church hall car park, where children often gather during activities.”
Days later, the planning application was withdrawn, although it is not known if the decision not to proceed with the planning application is in any way linked to the concerns expressed.