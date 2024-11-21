Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Come on, I will kill you. I will slit your throat open” said a 28-year-old man after smashing the window of his Lurgan house, taking a shard of glass and threatening a neighbour.

Marian Bogdan Bojan, aged 28, from Hamilton Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on May 25 this year police received a report of a disturbance in the Albert Street area of Lurgan.

"Police spoke with the injured party who stated the male resident of the address in Albert Street, the defendant, had smashed the window of his own property,” said the Prosecutor.

"The defendant has then become aggressive in the street and snapped a piece of glass off the already broken window and walked towards the injured party and stated ‘Come on, I will kill you. I will slit your throat open’."

The Prosecutor added that the defendant had drunk alcohol prior to the incident and this is believed to have been “a contributing factor” to his behaviour.

After his arrest he gave a ‘no comment’ interview to police however he did admit to having a piece of glass which he put in a bag.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he noted the Romanian interpreter was able to explain the proceedings in real time to the defendant who was in the dock.

Previously the defendant had contested the charges and Bojan’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said he had pleaded guilty on the day of the contest.

Mr Lunny admitted that in the Pre-Sentence Report there is some “prevarication” but thanks his instructing solicitor Mr Conor Downey for his “diligence and patience” with the defendant who then accepted his guilt and expressed “full remorse”.

"It was an entirely avoidable incident. I don’t think I cast any aspersions on anyone else when I say the other party had also consumed alcohol. They weren’t really known to each other. They certainly weren’t enemies in that sense albeit it was a very unsavoury incident, certainly the words that spilled from the defendant’s mouth," said the barrister.

Mr Lunny said his client had come from Romania in the hope of a better life for him and his partner. “He has had an inauspicious start here,” he added saying he has a clear record here.

The barrister said his client “intends to work” but is off work at the moment due to a “very serious” motorbike incident.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It seems both parties had consumed alcohol in this incident but there is no excuse for Mr Bojan’s behaviour.

"A threat to kill is one of the most significant offences that ever arises in this court. It is coupled with the possession of a weapon namely glass and that means the custody threshold is immediately open.”

"I know Mr Bojan wants to work and that’s what he’s going to do albeit he is going to do it free to pay back society for the damage he has done,” the District Judge added, ordering him to carry out 200 hours of Community Service. The defendant was told if he doesn’t carry out the work within 12 months he will receive four months in jail.