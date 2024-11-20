Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the most successful Co Armagh health and well-being charities, the Fitzone Foundation, may be in peril if more funding is not forthcoming.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fitzone Foundation is regarded as a vital community asset in the Craigavon and Lurgan areas, a haven for those who want to get fit without judgement, who need support with the women’s or men’s groups, or require signposting for other services including financial assistance.

-

Sean Collins who is a co-founder of The Fitzone Foundation which is based in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

-

Co-founded by former professional footballer Sean Collins who discovered a need to combat childhood obesity when he returned home to Craigavon in 2011. The Kids Fitzone evolved into the Fitzone Foundation when they decided to focus on parents and adults in the community and in 2013 the Fitzone became a charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just wanted to make a difference to the community,” said Sean who went into local youth clubs and schools, including Traveller groups.

He was getting great feedback and the kids loved it. “I was working shift work in a local factory and that was taking its toll on what I could do,” he revealed adding he only had the kids for an hour a week and wondered if that was making enough of a difference.

Running from Couch to 5k and much more at The Fitzone Foundation based in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

While the Fitzone has a well-equipped gym, it’s focus is not merely on physical activity but in a person’s whole well-being, from health in mind and body as well as helping to signpost people who might need assistance to stop smoking or have financial or other issues.

There are fitness classes for women, dance classes, weight training, circuits, running and other types of activities, including yoga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus there are starter classes for those who feel they are overweight or unable to take part in gym activities. The open gym is for anyone in the community. “This is to build their confidence and self esteem. It’s their personal space and there is no judgement. Feedback from the community is that they are not getting judged and that’s the most important thing,” said Sean.

The Social Running and Walking Group is also very popular and originated from the Couch to 5k. “When you do your Couch to 5k, where do you go afterwards? There’s running clubs but that can be intimidating to some people who don’t want to be competitive. We have people who moved on from 5k to 10k, mini marathons and marathons and even ultra marathons,” he said.

Staff and volunteers at The Fitzone Foundation, based in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

There are other speciality groups such as the Menopause Support Group which meets once a month and a Women’s Group which also meets regularly.

A very successful men’s support group, HIM (Health In Mind) meets every week and has more than a dozen men attending regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly one of the major issues for this charity is funding. One of their primary funders in the past has been the National Lottery but that is not guaranteed. The Fitzone is very eager to find more donations to help this much valued and needed facility.

"At the moment we are just working on our reserves,” said Sean who revealed that it is becoming increasingly challenging with rent, heating, electricity and overheads.

Just one of the many classes run by The Fitzone Foundation at their base in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

The Halifax and the Verve financially support certain projects such as the Women’s group and HIM. While the Fitzone is currently applying for funding it is hoping that local businesses would help.

"Getting funding is tough at the moment as everyone in the community and voluntary sector knows,” said Sean revealing the Southern Health Trust, while it didn’t contribute financially, does help with training and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would love to get local businesses involved to help promote us but also for us to help promote local businesses. I am a big believer in using any tools and skills that we have in the area and try and support local people. I think it is amazing when you see local people doing really well. It just shows you how good Craigavon and Lurgan are.

"If there are any businesses out there who would love to sponsor or fund us, it would keep us going. We have over 100 people a week coming here. For us and the community to lose that service it would be a nightmare. The community would be devastated. Any support is vital,” said Sean.

Always evolving the Fitzone has created a new space for children aged 3-9 who are interested in gymnastics. They are taught basic tumbling and other skills. Sean explained that many kids are on a three year waiting list at some of the larger leisure centres and the costs of attending classes for gymnastics can be prohibitive for many in the area who are on lower incomes.

"We wanted to give kids a chance to do a sport which is normally for those who can afford it,” said Sean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HIM (Health In Mind) Men's Group at The Fitzone Foundation which is based in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

The Fitzone has also been a lifeline for local men who are part of the HIM (Health in Mind) group. Sean explained that they are working on a book at the moment. “Listening to some of their stories, it’s amazing how far they have come and what they have been through,” said Sean.

"We want to make sure we are delivering the whole package. Whether it be physical, emotional, nutritional or mental, we want to make sure we are touching and helping everybody in any way we can. People come and do physical stuff but when you get to know them and talk to them you’ll find out a few weeks down the line there are other issues.

"That’s where, especially with my contacts in the Trust and other people on the committee and their contacts, is we can provide a whole wrap-around service. We can post and refer people to different services,” said Sean adding that it could be anything from a home safety check by the Fire Service or signposting regarding financial issues.

"Craigavon is really good about working together.”

For information contact Sean at [email protected] or on 07780812312